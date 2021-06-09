Top NJ Juniors at HG Junior Summer Showdown Sunday
Sunday afternoon June 6 we drove down to Hoop Group Headquarters in Neptune for the Junior Summer Showdown.We saw 2 championship games, one in 17U and one in 16U. We saw 4 different NJ teamsAs we a...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news