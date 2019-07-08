Top NJ Juniors at Bloomfield College Summer League
Tuesday night we drove up to Bloomfield College for their high school summer league. We saw 8 north jersey teams, including teams from Essex, Union and Bergen Counties.As we always do on NJHoops.co...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news