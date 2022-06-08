Top NJ frosh at Jersey Shore Jam Fest Sunday
Sunday morning May 29 we drove down to Hoop Group Headquarters in Neptune for their Jersey Jam Fest.We saw four games, one in 17U, two in 16U and one in 15U. We saw 4 different NJ teams and champio...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news