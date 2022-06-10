Top NJ frosh at HGHQ Summer Jr. Showdown
Saturday morning we drove down to Hoop Group Headquarters in Neptune for the Summer Junior Showdown.We saw three games, two in 17U, and one in 15U. We saw 4 different NJ teamsAs we always do on NJH...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news