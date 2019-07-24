Top NJ Available Rising Seniors at Elizabeth Summer League
Tuesday night we drove over to Elizabeth High School for their summer league. We saw three games and 4 NJ teamsAs we always do on NJHoops.com we write about the seniors first and later go back to g...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news