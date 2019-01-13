Top Juniors at Sea Gull Classic
Last Saturday afternoon we drove down to Holy Spirit High School for the afternoon session of the Sea Gull Classic. We saw three game an 2 teams ranked in NJHoops.com top 20.As we always do on NJHo...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news