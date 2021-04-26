Top juniors at HG Spring Jr. Showdown
Sunday morning we drove down to Hoop Group Headquarters for the Hoop Group Spring Junior Showdown. We saw three games and 4 different NJ teamsWe saw games in 17U, 16U and 15U.As we always do it NJH...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news