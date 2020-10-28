Top Juniors at Fall Ball last Wednesday
Wednesday night we drove up to Montclair for the Paterson Rec/Playaz Fall Ball League.We saw three games and six NJ high schools including 4 top 20 teamsAs we always do on NJHoops.com we write abou...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news