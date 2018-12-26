Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-26 17:00:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Top Frosh at Tip-Off Sunday

Jay Gomes • NJHoops.com
@njhoops
Publisher

Last Sunday afternoon we drove back out to the Dunn Center at Elizabeth HS for the third day of the Hoop Group Tip-Off Showcase. We saw four games and NJ teams and 5 teams ranked in NJHoops.com top...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}