Top frosh at Scholars Elite Showcase
Saturday November 14 we drove up to Milburn for the Scholars Elite Showcase we saw three games and five of the top programs in New Jersey.As we always do on NJHoops.com we write about the seniors f...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news