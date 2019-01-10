Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-10 17:00:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Top Frosh at Buc Classic

Jay Gomes • NJHoops.com
@njhoops
Publisher

Sunday morning December 30 we drove down to Red Bank High School for the Buc Classic. We saw 4 games and 6 NJ teams from Monmouth, Middlesex and Mercer counties.As we always do on NJHoops.com we wr...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}