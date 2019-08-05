Top Draft Picks at HG Future All American Camp
The Hoop Group started their FINAL Elite camp of the summer Sunday at East Stroudsburg University in East Stroudsburg Pennsylvania.The camp for rising sophomores and freshman featured approximately...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news