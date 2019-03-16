Top Available Seniors at TOC Semis
Friday evening we drove down to Toms River for the TOC semifinals. We saw the the Group 4 & 3 public school and two Non Public school champions play again.As we always do on NJHoops.com we write ab...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news