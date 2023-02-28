News More News
Top available seniors at Sectional finals

Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

We drove to state sectional final tournament games last Monday & Tuesday

As we always do on NJHoops.com we write about the seniors first and later go back to publicize the younger players.

The top available seniors we saw

JP Dickerson
JP Dickerson

JP Dickerson

6 foot 3

Nottingham

32 points, 3 rebounds, 6 assists, 8 steals, 1 block

Chris Wilson
Chris Wilson

Chris Wilson

6 foot 4

Trenton

16 points, 2 treys, 11 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, 1 block

Kenny Rankin
Kenny Rankin

Kenny Rankin

6 foot 2

Ewing

13 points, 1 trey, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 7 steals, 2 blocks

TJ Keese
TJ Keese

TJ Keese

6 foot 1

Nottingham

9 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, 2 blocks

Darnelle Forrest
Darnelle Forrest

Darnelle Forrest

6 foot

Ewing

25 points, 1 rebound, 2 assists, 1 steal

NJ Hoops provides blanket coverage of NJ basketball all year long for the past 28 years and publishes the NJ Hoops Recruiting Report is read by over 200 college coaches

