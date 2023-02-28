Top available seniors at Sectional finals
We drove to state sectional final tournament games last Monday & Tuesday
As we always do on NJHoops.com we write about the seniors first and later go back to publicize the younger players.
The top available seniors we saw
JP Dickerson
6 foot 3
Nottingham
32 points, 3 rebounds, 6 assists, 8 steals, 1 block
Chris Wilson
6 foot 4
Trenton
16 points, 2 treys, 11 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, 1 block
Kenny Rankin
6 foot 2
Ewing
13 points, 1 trey, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 7 steals, 2 blocks
TJ Keese
6 foot 1
Nottingham
9 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, 2 blocks
Darnelle Forrest
6 foot
Ewing
25 points, 1 rebound, 2 assists, 1 steal
