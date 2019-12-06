News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-06 14:15:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Top Available Seniors at Hun vs. St. Benedict's

Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

Wednesday night we drove up to St. Benedict's to see them take on Hun in an early season matchup.As we always do on NJHoops.com we write about the seniors first and later go back to focus on the yo...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}