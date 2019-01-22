Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-22 06:34:57 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Top Available Seniors at Freedom Fighters Challenge

Jay Gomes • NJHoops.com
@njhoops
Publisher

Monday we drove up to Paterson for the Freedom Fighters Challenge. We saw four game, 8 good North Jersey teams and three teams ranked in the top 20.The top available seniors we saw

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}