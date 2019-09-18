Top Available Seniors at Fall Ball Monday
Monday night we drove up to Kennedy HS in Paterson for the Fall Ball League. We saw a pair of games and teams from Essex, Hudson, Bergen and Passaic Counties.As we always do on NJHoops.com we write...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news