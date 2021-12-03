Top Available Non Seniors at Patrick School vs. Covenant College Prep
Wednesday afternoon we drove up to Hoop Group Headquarters see the Patrick School play Covenant College PrepAs we always do it NJHoops.com we write about the seniors first later go back to get some...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news