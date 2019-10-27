Top Available NJ Seniors at ShoreShots Showdown
Saturday night we drove down to Hoop Group Headquarters in Neptune for the ShoreShots Showdown.We saw three games and five NJ teams. We saw three 16U teams and two 17U teamsAs we always do on NJHoo...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news