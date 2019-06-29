News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-29 20:02:50 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Top Available NJ Seniors at NJISAA Independent School Shootout

Jay Gomes • NJHoops
@njhoops
Publisher

Friday night we drove over to the Hun School in Princeton for the NJISAA Mid-Atlantic Independent School Shootout We saw a pair of games and three NJ teams. As we always do on NJHoops.com we write ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}