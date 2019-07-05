Top Available NJ Rising Seniors at HG Academic Elite Camp 1
The Hoop Group closed their first Academic Elite Camp of the summer with all star games. The three day camp was held at East Stroudsburg University in East Stroudsburg Pennsylvania.In addition to ...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news