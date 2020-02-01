News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-01 17:15:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Top Available 2020's at CVC Holy Cross Showcase

Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

Friday night we drove down to Holy Cross Academy in Delran for the Coaches vs Cancer Holy Cross Showcase.We saw all four games and six NJ high schools as well as one NJ postgrad program. As we alwa...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}