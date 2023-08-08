It is with a heavy heart we report on the passing of former Lakewood and St. Peter's star Tony Walker.

Walker passed away last month at the age of 55.

He came out of Lakewood High School in the Class of 1986.

He started at Kean University and was one of the early players to transfer up. He went from Kean to St. Peter's going from D-3 to D-1.

He had a great career at St. Peter's finishing with 1,352 career points, 14th all time.

1988-89 Season - 56% fg%

1989-90 Season - 16.1 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 55% 3rd Team All MAAC

1990-91 Season - 19.2 ppg, 7 rpg, 52%, 2nd Team All MAAC

His son Tony Jr. played at Lakewood and was an All American at Ocean CC

NJ Hoops provides blanket coverage of NJ basketball all year long for the past 29 years and publishes the NJ Hoops Recruiting Report is read by over 200 college coaches