{{ timeAgo('2020-05-14 09:14:49 -0500') }}

Toha Makes College Pick

Manny Toha
Jay Gomes
@njhoops

6 foot 2 Marist senior Manny Toha has made his college plans. Toha has decided to attend D-2 Holy Family.This season he helped Marist to a 22-6 record and final NJHoops.com ranking of 13th in the s...

