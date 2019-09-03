News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-03 15:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Toha Finds New Home

Mwvnctphzbicsmbxalxy
Emmanuel Toha
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
@njhoops
Publisher

6 foot 2 rising senior Emmanuel Toha has found his new home.Toha has transferred from Cristo Rey to MaristLast season he averaged 18.6 ppg and 5.3 apg. He was chosen All SEC Colonial 1st TeamHis so...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}