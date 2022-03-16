TOC Semifinal Elizabeth vs. Camden Preview/Prediction
On Thursday at Rutgers at 7:00 4th seeded Group 4 champion Bergen Catholic takes on top seeded Group 2 champion Camden in a TOC semifinal.Over the past 10 years with our predictions for the state c...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news