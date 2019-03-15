TOC Semi - Bergen Catholic vs. Newark East Side Preview
On Friday at 5:30 at RWJ Barnabas Arena in Toms River 3rd seeded Group 4 champ Newark East Side takes 2nd seeded Group Non Public A champ Bergen Catholic.Over the past eight years we have predicted...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news