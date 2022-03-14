TOC Seeds/Schedule 2022

The six boys high school state champions were seeded after the last championship game to battle in the Tournament of Champions. The seeds/schedule Quarterfinals: Tuesday March 15 in Toms River 5:00 5th seeded Group 1 champion Paterson Charter vs. 4th seeded Group 4 champion Elizabeth 7:00 6th seeded Group 3 champion Woodrow Wilson vs. 3rd seeded Non Public A champion Bergen Catholic Semifinals Thursday March 17 at Rutgers winner of Paterson Charter/Elizabeth vs. Camden winner of Woodrow Wilson/Bergen Catholic vs. Roselle Catholic Championship Sunday March 20 at Rutgers 2:00

2021 Cancelled 2020 Cancelled 2019 Ranney came back to defeat Bergen Catholic 67-63. 6 foot 5 Florida bound Sr. Scottie Lewis had 20 points and 11 rebounds. 2018 Roselle Catholic held off Don Bosco 61-54 as 6 foot 11 LSU bound Sr. Naz Reid scored 22. Harper went for 33 for Don Bosco 2017 Patrick School downed Don Bosco 69-55. 5-foot-10 Sr. Jordan Walker tallied 17 points. 2016 St. Anthony capped a perfect season with a 55-38 win over Linden. 5-foot-11 Eastern Kentucky bound senior Asante Gist had 16 hitting 4-5 treys.