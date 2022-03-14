TOC Seeds/Schedule 2022
The six boys high school state champions were seeded after the last championship game to battle in the Tournament of Champions.
The seeds/schedule
Quarterfinals:
Tuesday March 15 in Toms River
5:00 5th seeded Group 1 champion Paterson Charter vs. 4th seeded Group 4 champion Elizabeth
7:00 6th seeded Group 3 champion Woodrow Wilson vs. 3rd seeded Non Public A champion Bergen Catholic
Semifinals
Thursday March 17 at Rutgers
winner of Paterson Charter/Elizabeth vs. Camden
winner of Woodrow Wilson/Bergen Catholic vs. Roselle Catholic
Championship
Sunday March 20 at Rutgers
2:00
2021
Cancelled
2020
Cancelled
2019
Ranney came back to defeat Bergen Catholic 67-63. 6 foot 5 Florida bound Sr. Scottie Lewis had 20 points and 11 rebounds.
2018
Roselle Catholic held off Don Bosco 61-54 as 6 foot 11 LSU bound Sr. Naz Reid scored 22. Harper went for 33 for Don Bosco
2017
Patrick School downed Don Bosco 69-55. 5-foot-10 Sr. Jordan Walker tallied 17 points.
2016
St. Anthony capped a perfect season with a 55-38 win over Linden. 5-foot-11 Eastern Kentucky bound senior Asante Gist had 16 hitting 4-5 treys.
