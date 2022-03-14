 NJHoops - TOC Seeds/Schedule 2022
TOC Seeds/Schedule 2022

Jay Gomes
The six boys high school state champions were seeded after the last championship game to battle in the Tournament of Champions.

The seeds/schedule

Quarterfinals:

Tuesday March 15 in Toms River

5:00 5th seeded Group 1 champion Paterson Charter vs. 4th seeded Group 4 champion Elizabeth

7:00 6th seeded Group 3 champion Woodrow Wilson vs. 3rd seeded Non Public A champion Bergen Catholic

Semifinals

Thursday March 17 at Rutgers

winner of Paterson Charter/Elizabeth vs. Camden

winner of Woodrow Wilson/Bergen Catholic vs. Roselle Catholic

Championship

Sunday March 20 at Rutgers

2:00

2021

Cancelled

2020

Cancelled

2019

Ranney came back to defeat Bergen Catholic 67-63. 6 foot 5 Florida bound Sr. Scottie Lewis had 20 points and 11 rebounds.

2018

Roselle Catholic held off Don Bosco 61-54 as 6 foot 11 LSU bound Sr. Naz Reid scored 22. Harper went for 33 for Don Bosco

2017

Patrick School downed Don Bosco 69-55. 5-foot-10 Sr. Jordan Walker tallied 17 points.

2016

St. Anthony capped a perfect season with a 55-38 win over Linden. 5-foot-11 Eastern Kentucky bound senior Asante Gist had 16 hitting 4-5 treys.

