TOC Schedule 2019
The six boys high school state champions were seeded after the last championship game to battle in the Tournament of Champions.
The seeds/schedule
Quarterfinals:
Wednesday March 13 in Toms River
Semifinals
Friday March 15 in Toms River
Championship
Sunday March 17 at Rutgers
RECENT YEARS
Roselle Catholic held off Don Bosco 61-54 as 6 foot 11 LSU bound Sr. Naz Reid scored 22. Harper went for 33 for Don Bosco
TWO YEARS AGO
Patrick School downed Don Bosco 69-55. 5-foot-10 Sr. Jordan Walker tallied 17 points.
THREE YEARS AGO
St. Anthony capped a perfect season with a 55-38 win over Linden. 5-foot-11 Eastern Kentucky bound senior Asante Gist had 16 hitting 4-5 treys.
