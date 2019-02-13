Ticker
TOC Schedule 2019

The six boys high school state champions were seeded after the last championship game to battle in the Tournament of Champions.

The seeds/schedule

Quarterfinals:

Wednesday March 13 in Toms River


Semifinals

Friday March 15 in Toms River


Championship

Sunday March 17 at Rutgers


RECENT YEARS

LAST YEAR

Roselle Catholic held off Don Bosco 61-54 as 6 foot 11 LSU bound Sr. Naz Reid scored 22. Harper went for 33 for Don Bosco

TWO YEARS AGO

Patrick School downed Don Bosco 69-55. 5-foot-10 Sr. Jordan Walker tallied 17 points.

THREE YEARS AGO

St. Anthony capped a perfect season with a 55-38 win over Linden. 5-foot-11 Eastern Kentucky bound senior Asante Gist had 16 hitting 4-5 treys.

NJ Hoops provides blanket coverage of NJ basketball all year long for the past 24 years and publishes the NJ Hoops Recruiting Report is read by over 200 college coaches

