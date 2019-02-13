The six boys high school state champions were seeded after the last championship game to battle in the Tournament of Champions. The seeds/schedule Quarterfinals: Wednesday March 13 in Toms River

Semifinals Friday March 15 in Toms River

Championship Sunday March 17 at Rutgers



RECENT YEARS

LAST YEAR Roselle Catholic held off Don Bosco 61-54 as 6 foot 11 LSU bound Sr. Naz Reid scored 22. Harper went for 33 for Don Bosco TWO YEARS AGO Patrick School downed Don Bosco 69-55. 5-foot-10 Sr. Jordan Walker tallied 17 points.

THREE YEARS AGO St. Anthony capped a perfect season with a 55-38 win over Linden. 5-foot-11 Eastern Kentucky bound senior Asante Gist had 16 hitting 4-5 treys.