TOC Quarterfinal - Newark East Side - New Providence Preview
On Wednesday at 7:30 at RWJ Barnabas Arena in Toms River 3rd seeded Group 4 champ Newark East Side takes on 6th seeded Group 1 champ New Providence.Over the past eight years we have predicted all t...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news