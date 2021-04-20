Toatley looking for new college home
5 foot 9 Redshirt Monmouth sophomore Donovan Toatley is looking for a new college home.He transferred to Monmouth from ChatanoogaCOLLEGE CAREER2018-19 Stats - 11.4 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 3.0 apg in 25 mpg. ...
