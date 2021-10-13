Thornton makes new college plans
6 foot 2 former Overbrook star Davon Thornton has made his new college plans.The 2020 graduate was slated to walk-on at Caldwell last season, but did not play.He is staying local and playing at Cam...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news