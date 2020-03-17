Thompson Looking for New College Home
Former St. Anthony and Syracuse star Taurean Thompson is looking for a new college home. Thompson is looking to transfer from Seton Hall after two seasons as a reserve for the Pirates.This season h...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news