in other news
Briggs has college home
6 foot 1 former Paterson Kennedy star Jayquan Briggs has made his college pick.
• Jay Gomes
NJHoops.com D-1 College Season Preview 2024-25 FDU
Jo'El Emanuel is the top returnee for a new look FDU
• Jay Gomes
Laquindanum has college home
5 foot 9 former Belleville star Ethan Laquindanum has his college home
• Jay Gomes
Rivals top 150 Class of 2026
Deron Rippey is one of eight NJ Hoopers ranked among Rivals top 150 Class of 2026
• Jay Gomes
Jordan Awards: The Border League
Former Patrick School star Tacko Fawaz was an award winner at the Border League
• Jay Gomes
Thompson finds college home
