Thomason makes college pick
Seton Hall Prep two sport star Myles Thomason has made his college plans.Thomason has committed to New Hampshire for footballThis season on the hardwood he has helped Seton Hall Prep to a 12-3 reco...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news