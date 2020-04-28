Thomas Makes College Pick
6 foot 7 Olympus Prep senior Anthony Thomas has made his college pick.Thomas has decided to attend D-1 Tennessee Martin.This year he was selected to NJHoops.com 3rd Team All State Independent/PrepH...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news