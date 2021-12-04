Theophile finds new home
6 foot 5 Jr. Devon Theophile has found his new home.Theophile has transferred from Winslow to St. Joseph's Hammonton. He was at St. Joe's as a frosh.Last season he averaged 14 ppg going for 31 in a...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news