Tepedino makes college pick
6 foot 3 Morris Catholic senior Luca Tepedino has made his college pick.Tepedino has decided to attend Neumann College in Philadelphia.This season helped Morris Catholic to a 21-6 record and final ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news