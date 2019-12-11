News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-11 15:42:34 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Taylor Wins 500th

Mark Taylor
Mark Taylor
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

St. Benedict's Head Coach Mark Taylor won his 500th game last night against Prestige Prep.He has coaching stops at St. Joseph's Metuchen and Ridge before taking over as the Grey Bees Coach for the ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}