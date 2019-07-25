Taylor Makes Pick
6 foot 1 recent North Plainfield grad Sean Taylor has made his college pick. Taylor has decided to stay close and attend Raritan Valley CC.Taylor averaged 19 ppg last season going for 33 in two con...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news