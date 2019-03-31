Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-31 10:54:36 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Taylor Finds New Home

Ntmr6ixzpnvflwhv5szg
Atiba Taylor
Jay Gomes • NJHoops.com
@njhoops
Publisher

Former Hackensack star Atiba Taylor is returning to the metropolitan area. Taylor is transferring from Youngstown State to Wagner after one season at the Ohio SchoolAfter sitting out next season as...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}