Taylor Changes College Plans
6 foot 7 former Barringer star Rheaquone Taylor has found his next college home. The Hutchinson Junior College star has committed to St. Francis Brooklyn.Last May after a good season at Hutchinson ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news