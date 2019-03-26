Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-26 20:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Tarte Makes Pick

R8tnw2sfjb7xrp7zrw99
Ethan Tarte
Jay Gomes • NJHoops.com
@njhoops
Publisher

6 foot 2 Camden Sr. Ethan Tarte has made his college decision.Tarte has decided to attend D-2 Claflin University in Orangeburg South CarolinaThis season he helped the Panthers to a 17-10 record and...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}