Tarte Makes Pick
6 foot 2 Camden Sr. Ethan Tarte has made his college decision.Tarte has decided to attend D-2 Claflin University in Orangeburg South CarolinaThis season he helped the Panthers to a 17-10 record and...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news