Tarke Makes College Pick
6 foot 2 Covenant College Prep postgrad Nendah Tarke has made his college pick. Tarke has committed to Coppin State.He also had offers from Felician and Goldey BeacomTarke was selected NJHoops.com ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news