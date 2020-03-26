Tarke Looking For Another New College Home
Former Covenant College Prep star Anthony Tarke is looking for another new college home.He is looking to transfer from UTEPThis past season he averaged 2.6 ppg, 4 rpg and 0.6 apg in 12 mpg and 14 g...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news