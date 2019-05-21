Sylvester Makes Plans
6 foot 3 Don Bosco Sr. Wilton Sylvester has made his plans for next season.Sylvester has decided to spend a postgraduate season playing for Olympus Prep. He transferred from St. Anthony to Don Bosc...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news