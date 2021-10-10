Sylvester makes college pick
5 foot 9 recent Quality Academy postgrad Coby Sylvester has found his college home.The former Passaic HS star is at Brookdale CC.As a senior at Passaic in 2019-20 he averaged 14.8 ppg with 58 treys...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news