News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-14 17:30:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Syer Makes Pick

L5rkwxhiyyot7hu73q10
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
@njhoops
Publisher

6 foot 7 recent Sterling grad Noah Syer has made his college plans.Syer has decided to stay in state and play at Rowan College Gloucester County.Syer was a four year varsity vstarter who scored ove...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}