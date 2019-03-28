Swensen Makes Choice
6 foot Lacey Sr. Carl Swensen has made his college choice.Swensen is headed south to play at D-2 TampaAs a senior he averaged 18.8 ppg, 3.5 apg and 2.7 spg with 44 treys. He was selected Shore Conf...
