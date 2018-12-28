Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-28 18:00:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Swensen Getting Interest

Dglu0c7gdv0ukmep0071
Carl Swensen
Jay Gomes • NJHoops.com
@njhoops
Publisher

6 foot 1 Lacey Sr. Carl Swensen is getting college recruiting interest. Swensen is hearing from St. Thomas Aquinas, Tampa and Rowan.He is looking for a school with a good environment as well as goo...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}